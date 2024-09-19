Guy Pearce, Hugo Weaving and Terence Stamp in 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert'.
Guy Pearce, Hugo Weaving and Terence Stamp in 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert'.

Government docs reveal ‘The Adventures Of Priscilla’ profit

·
Box OfficeFilm
·

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert was one of the unexpected Australian box office hits of the 90s.

The film – starring Guy Pearce, Hugo Weaving and Terence Stamp – recently returned to the big screen as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, while a sequel remains in the works.

Recently released documents from the National Archives of Australia reveal just how quickly the low-budget film became profitable, less than a year after its release.

Tags
Brendan Swift
Related