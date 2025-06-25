‘Government won’t save us’: AWG, ADG, and SPA on the industry-led approach needed to navigate AI

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Representatives from the Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG), Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG), and Screen Producers Australia (SPA) emphasised the importance of an industry-led approach to navigating AI’s impact on creative jobs at last week’s Regional to Global Summit, noting the limitations of government intervention regarding the technology.

AWG executive director Claire Pullen, ADG executive director Sophie Harper, and SPA director of industry growth Andy Barclay were joined by Byron Bay International Fil...