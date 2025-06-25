From left are J'aimee Skippon-Volke, AWG executive director Claire Pullen, ADG executive director Sophie Harper, and SPA director of industry growth Andy Barclay (Image: David Knox)

‘Government won’t save us’: AWG, ADG, and SPA on the industry-led approach needed to navigate AI

·
FilmNewsTV & Streaming
·

Representatives from the Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG), Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG), and Screen Producers Australia (SPA) emphasised the importance of an industry-led approach to navigating AI’s impact on creative jobs at last week’s Regional to Global Summit, noting the limitations of government intervention regarding the technology.

AWG executive director Claire Pullen, ADG executive director Sophie Harper, and SPA director of industry growth Andy Barclay were joined by Byron Bay International Fil...