Graeme Mason named NZFC board chair

Graeme Mason’s next steps in the screen industry have been revealed, with the former Screen Australia CEO taking over as chair of the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC).

It marks a return to the NZFC for Mason, who served as CEO of the agency from 2009 to 2013, before being selected to lead Screen Australia, a role he held for more than a decade until departing in November last year.

His career has also included stints as senior vice president at Polygram Filmed Entertainment, president of worldwide acquisitions at Universal Studios, and head of media projects and later, managing director of rights at Channel 4.

Mason replaces departing NZFC board chair Alastair Carruthers, who has held the role since October 2022.

New Zealand Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith said Mason’s “wealth of leadership skills” and local and international industry experience would be invaluable to the position.

“He has been the chief executive of Screen Australia for a decade, previously chief executive of NZFC itself for over four years, and has more than 30 years of international experience in film, television, and multimedia businesses,” he said.

“Graeme has supported creatives to reach local and global audiences throughout his career working with large studios in the US, a UK television network, independent producers, and government agencies.

“I would like to thank his predecessor Alastair Carruthers for his services on the board and for sharing his extensive governance and sector knowledge with the organisation.”

NZFC CEO Annie Murray described Mason’s appointment as “great news for the commission and the New Zealand film industry”.

“As an industry veteran he brings with him decades of wisdom and experience to an organisation he is more than familiar with,” she said.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank departing chair Alastair Carruthers for his dedication and commitment to the NZFC Board and for his support during my first year as CEO.”

The appointment comes after NZFC began operating under a new structure at the beginning of last month, with 28 positions disestablished in favour of 15 new roles. New appointments have included Esther Cahill-Chiaroni and Morgan Waru (Ngāti Porou) as development lead and development and investment executive, respectively.