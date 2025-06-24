‘Great Australian Road Trips’ (Trailer)

SBS documentary series Great Australian Road Trips puts Claudia Karvan, Melissa Leong, Nazeem Hussain, and Steph Tisdell in the driver’s seat, taking viewers on six epic journeys.

Destinations include Red Centre Way in the Northern Territory, the Great Barrier Reef Drive in northern Queensland, Kangaroo Island in South Australia, the waterfalls and windswept beauty of Tasmania’s western coast, Grand Pacific Drive south of Sydney, and the East Alligator River.

A Mint Pictures production for SBS, Great Australian Road Trips has principal production funding by Screen NSW and was post-produced in NSW, with the assistance of the NSW Government.

The six-part series will launch at 7.30pm on Thursday, July 31, with new episodes premiering weekly.