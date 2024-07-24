‘Great Australian Walks (Season 2 Trailer)

Great Australian Walks returns to SBS in August, with Julia Zemiro sharing her step counter with additional presenters Susie Youssef and Alone Australia winner Gina Chick.

Produced by Mint Pictures, the 10-part documentary series will feature 10 new walks, ranging from the pristine shores surrounding Margaret River, Rottnest Island, Newcastle, St Kilda and Bruny Island to the spiritual tranquility of Uluru, rugged ridges of Wilpena Pound, scenic views atop Mt Kosciuszko, rolling vineyards along the Riesling Trail and the historic charm Beechworth.

Along the way, the trio will chat with familiar faces including John Butler, Benjamin Law, Geraldine Hickey, Rachel Berger, Kutcha Edwards, Craig Silvey, Katherine Kovacic, and Kurt Fearnley.

Helen Barrow directed season two, working with series producer Jodi Boylan and producer Daniel Whelan.

Great Australian Walks season two premieres 7.30pm on Thursday, August 22 on SBS and SBS On Demand, with new episodes shown weekly.