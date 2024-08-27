Greg McLean to film ‘The First Exorcist’ in Victoria with Mark Fennessy producing

Wolf Creek director Greg McLean has announced his next foray into horror, collaborating with producer Mark Fennessy on supernatural thriller The First Exorcist.

Slated to commence production in Victoria next year, the story tells of a mother’s harrowing quest to save her daughter from demonic possession in Biblical times.

As their lives descend into a nightmare, the mother learns of a mysterious healer with the power to expel demons. She embarks on a dangerous race against time – encountering hostile Roman authorities on her perilous mission to find the healer and save her daughter’s life.

Emu Creek Pictures and Helium will collaborate on the feature, which will use virtual production technology to bring the story’s epic ancient cities and locations to life. Casting is yet to be announced.

The film marks McLean’s first feature as director since 2017’s Jungle, with the filmmaker having since helmed episodes of Jack Irish, La Brea, The Twelve, and Scrublands. In 2022, he joined fellow director Patrick Hughes and screenwriter James Beaufort in establishing Huge Film, a partnership to produce elevated genre film and television projects.

The First Exorcist will mark the second feature for Fennessy’s Helium, whose recent titles include include two seasons of Last King of the Cross, factual series The Assembly (ABC), and Paper Dolls.

Fennessy, who founded the company in 2021, said there were plenty of reasons to be excited about McLean’s story.

“Greg’s script delivers an intensity and emotional depth that, combined with jaw-dropping scares, a fascinating historical setting, and powerful supernatural themes, will create a milestone film experience,” he said.

“His refined storytelling and dynamic visual style will elevate The First Exorcist, and we are thrilled to bring his spine-chilling vision to life.”