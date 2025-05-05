Greig Fraser named Australian Cinematographer of the Year at ACS National Awards

Cinematographer Greig Fraser has won his second Milli for Cinematographer of the Year at the Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS) 55th National Awards held in Melbourne over the weekend.

Fraser, previously awarded the prize in 2011, was also recognised with a Gold Tripod in the Feature Films – Budget $3m and over category for Dune 2.

It caps off a stellar 12 months for the decorated lenser, who received an Oscar nomination for the film, along with this year’s AACTA Byron Kennedy Award.

He said it was a great privilege and a true honour to have won the Milli.

“It really means so much to me as a cinematographer, as the standard of cinematography in Australia is so very high,” he said.

“I am truly humbled to win and would like to also thank the ACS and all of their sponsors for putting on the awards and for everything they do for cinematographers.”

Hosted by veteran journalist Ray Martin, the awards featured ACS national president Erika Addis as presenter, and Lawrence Sher as a special guest of honour.

Ray Martin

Addis presented Hall of Fame Awards to Bill Grimmond (posthumous), Warwick Field and Kathy Chambers, along with the Life Membership Award to John Lanser and Brent Crockett, and the John Leake OAM ACS Emerging Cinematographer Award to Sarah Whyte.

Of the other winners Tommy Thoms received the Student Cinematography Award for his short film Bőr (Skin), Aaron Farrugia won the John Bowring ACS Station Breaks & Promos for Block Island 2024, Michael Lincoln took home the Music Videos award for You Should Run – Missy, and Mitch Woolnough was recognised with the Neil Davis International News award for China Philippines.

The Current Affairs award went to Matthew Davis for Surviving in Somalia and Cameron Bauer won in Entertainment & TV Magazine for Spirit of Samarkand (Season 1), the Ron Taylor AM ACS & Valerie Taylor AM Wildlife & Nature award went to Daniel Hunter & Edward Saltau for Lyrebirds – Earthsounds Episode 1, and Chris Ras took out the gong for Short Films with Sasha’s Game.

Elsewhere, The Gold Tripod for Drama Series went to Callan Green ACS NZCS for The Gentlemen (Season 1, Episode 6), Feature Films – Budget $3m and Under went to Florian Emmerich ACS for Karla, and Serial TV & Comedy Series went to Drew English for Heartbreak High (Season 2, Episode 8)

Addis congratulated Fraser and all the other entrants and award winners for their “incredible” work.

“The standard and quality of Australian cinematographers’ work is of the very highest order on the global stage,” she said.

“I would also like to thank our major national sponsor, Creamsource, and all of our other sponsors for their support of the ACS. It has been another remarkable year for Australian cinematographers and our society, and we very much look forward to supporting our craft, our members, and our sponsors in the year ahead.”

Click here for the full list of winners.