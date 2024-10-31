GroupM Motion Entertainment to launch in Australia with Lisa Squillace at the helm

Media investment company GroupM will expand its entertainment division to Australia next year, with former Paramount chief of sales Lisa Squillace to lead the new operation.

Squillace brings more than 20 years experience in media and entertainment to the company, including stints as group sales manager at Nine, and nearly a decade at Seven West Media, where she was sales director for sponsorships and multi-channels before becoming director of program partnerships.

At Paramount, she worked on sponsorships and commercial partnerships involving MasterChef, Australian Idol, and Big Brother. Squillace has also served as chair of the Think TV board.

As head of GroupM Motion Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand, she will lead the launch of the business unit, working closely with agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker, and EssenceMediacom to unearth opportunities and create unique long-term entertainment partnerships for GroupM clients.

The media executive, who will report to GroupM chief investment officer Melissa Hey, said she looked forward to helping “shape the future entertainment landscape and support local content production”.

“Entertainment is a proven and successful way for our clients to connect with their consumers,” she said.

“We know that entertainment equals engagement, engagement equals attention and attention equals action.”

Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, and operating in over 35 countries worldwide, GroupM Motion Entertainment has co-produced more than 2,100 TV series and films, including ITV’s Love Island and Netflix’s The Circle, as well as live music and streaming events.

Hey said the entertainment division was committed to forging “deeper, more meaningful connections” between Australian consumers.

“Lisa’s expertise in entertainment and driving innovative partnerships makes her perfectly suited to lead the charge,” she said.

“She will work in collaboration with our agencies, as well as producers, networks, and publishers across Australia, to develop mutually beneficial partnerships that deliver premium entertainment experiences.”