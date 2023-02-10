Greater scrutiny of feature film projects and more emphasis on stories that can travel are among the focuses for two of the country’s leading production companies in the year ahead amid ongoing challenges in the theatrical landscape.

Bunya Productions and Goalpost Pictures are both heading into 2023 with plenty of momentum from their slates, having garnered domestic and international acclaim across the past 12 months.

The former was the most nominated company at last year’s AACTA Awards with 29 nods spread across the television series Mystery Road: Origin, Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson and mini-series True Colours.

Released in May, The Drover’s Wife was also one of the top five Australian films at the domestic box office in 2022, taking in nearly $2 million.

Overall, the box office was still below pre-pandemic levels, with figures from the Motion Picture Distributor Association of Australia showing the combined take was just over $940 million, compared with $1.2 billion in 2019.

However, the Australian film total of $48.6 million was higher than that of three years ago, due mainly to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which had amassed $33.5 million by the year’s end.

From a production perspective, Screen Australia’s Drama Report for 2021/22 showed that while a record $786 million was spent on film, five of the 24 titles that went into production were made for more than $20 million, making up more than 87 per cent of the total budgets.

With Bunya having another highly anticipated release on its hands in the form of Ivan Sen’s Limbo, set to premiere in Berlin this month, producer and co-managing director David Jowsey told IF mid-budget Australian films may find it increasingly difficult to recoup their costs as the dichotomy grows between larger, more commercial projects and lower-budget genre or festival-focused films.

“The hoped-for bounce back to pre-pandemic theatrical revenues for features has not happened and we need to accommodate that reality into our strategies and planning,” he said.

“We are looking at bigger budget, more commercial and international feature projects with marquee cast and Australian stories that can travel.

“[This year we’d like to see] greater box office returns and wider audience engagement with more First Nations stories taking centre stage.”

How to approach features in this market is also a consideration for Goalpost, according to CEO Kylie Munnich.

‘Black Snow’ stars Molly Fatnowna (left) and Talijah Blackman-Corowa (right).

The company, which has previously enjoyed success with films such as The Invisible Man, is preparing to release Benjamin Millepied’s French/Australian co-production Carmen this year, following its international premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, as well as Amazon’s first original Australian feature, Five Blind Dates.

Munnich, who joined the company in November after three years at the helm of Screen Queensland, said domestic audiences had shown they will come out of their homes to support cinema for tentpole productions as well as those with great word of mouth, such as The Banshees of Inisherin.

“We will still continue to produce theatrical features with the intention of a cinema release, but we really scrutinise a film before we decide to commit,” she said.

“And these often are more in the genre space.”

The company’s last project was Stan Original series Black Snow, starring Travis Fimmel, which premiered on the streamer on New Year’s Day and will make its debut on Sundance Now in the US later this month.

Speaking of the year ahead, Munnich said the production of mystery series Black Snow, filmed in North Queensland at a time when the “pandemic still held sway”, exemplified the “guts, creativity, and lots of resilience” it took to be an independent producer in the current climate.

“We are thrilled that our committed team delivered such a compelling, important drama series in sometimes very challenging circumstances,” she said.

“We are always looking for great stories that connect with audiences. And great stories can spring from anywhere. If there’s something that Goalpost is particularly known for it is diversity – in storytelling and on screen.

“Black Snow is a great example of a story centred on the Australian South Sea Island community, one that is rarely seen on television here. And thrillingly Black Snow is being exported around the world.”