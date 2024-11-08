Guy Edmonds’ ‘Nest’ launched for sales at AFM with Felix Mallard attached to star

A home invasion thriller from Spooky Files co-creator Guy Edmonds has been launched for sales at this week’s American Film Market in Las Vegas via Architect.

Written and to be directed by Edmonds, Nest centres on a reluctant stay-at-home dad who comes across a massive predatory spider while isolated with his newborn daughter in the suburbs.

It’s kill or be killed as this father must do whatever it takes to protect his family and their home from what is an equally protective parent.

US star Felix Mallard (Ginny & Georgia) is attached to star in the feature which has plans to shoot in the second quarter of 2025.

Mushroom Studios COO Bethany Jones is producing alongside Melissa Kelly, and also helped develop the script with Edmonds and script consultant Daina Reid. Joe Weatherstone is EP and Marianne Jade of Maura Fay Casting is handling casting. Nest has received funding from Screen Australia via the agency’s Premium Fund.

Edmonds is known for writing, directing, executive producing, and starring in ABC children’s program Spooky Files alongside creative partner Matt Zeremes, with the second season of the series premiering on the broadcaster last month.

He told IF he was excited at the prospect of working with Mallard on the upcoming horror.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with the super-talented Felix Mallard in our lead role of Remy,” he said.

“I’ve been an admirer of Felix’s work for years, and I can’t wait to bring the terrifying world of Nest to life, with him at the heart of the web.”