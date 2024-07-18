‘Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee’ (First Look)

Based on the successful New Zealand format and sell out Melbourne International Comedy Festival show, Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee features Guy Montgomery and his assistant Aaron Chen putting four famous faces to a spelling test across five inventive spelling challenges designed to befuddle, bamboozle, and bedazzle.

Those stepping up to the podium include Tony Armstrong, Tom Gleeson, Wil Anderson, Urzila Carlson, Geraldine Hickey, Luke McGregor, Peter Helliar, Tim Minchin, Steph Tisdell, Demi Lardner, Nazeem Hussain, Rhys Nicholson, Concetta Caristo, Zoë Coombs Marr and more.

Each episode will culminate in the final, fast-and-furious spelling round where anyone could emerge victorious and receive the ultimate prize – a one-way ticket to the next episode to defend their crown and glory. However, the loser will suffer the indignity of sitting in the dunce’s corner donning the infamous dunce’s hat.

Commissioned by the ABC, Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee is a Kevin & Co and ABC co-production, with Montgomery executive producing with Cam Bakker, Bronwynn Bakker, Greg Sitch, and the ABC’s Mark Sutton. ABC head of entertainment Rachel Millar was also involved.

The eight-episode series will premiere Wednesday, August 14 at 8.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.