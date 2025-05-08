‘Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee’ (Season 2 First Look)

Host Guy Montgomery and his loyal assistant Aaron Chen are returning to the ABC to test whether Australia’s best and brightest comedians are actually all that bright when it comes to spelling.

The extended 10-episode second season of Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee will include Hannah Gadsby, Hamish Blake, Julia Morris, Rove McManus, Denise Scott, Becky Lucas, Kirsty Webeck, Josh Thomas, Dave Hughes, Dilruk Jayasinha, Susie Youssef and Lizzy Hoo.

Each episode features five high stakes spelling rounds, each more outlandish and frustrating than the last. New spelling rounds this season include “The Love Spell” where comedians must date potential matches in the hopes of gaining a ‘partner’ to help them spell. In “Speance”, a spelling-séance, the comedians connect with a spirit to help them spell out their next words. And in “Show and Spell” the comedians have been asked for the first time to bring in something from home that they can spell, but all is not as it seems.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee is a Kevin & Co and ABC co-production. Bronwynn and Cam Bakker are the producers, with Cam Bakker, Guy Montgomery and Greg Sitch executive producers, and Joseph Moore co-executive producer. The executive producer for the ABC is Mark Sutton, with ABC head of entertainment Rachel Millar.

Season two airs on June 4 at 8.35pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.