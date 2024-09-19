Halo Films and Bounty Films announce distribution partnership

WA independent distributor Halo Films has announced another east coast partnership, teaming up with the Victorian-based Bounty Films.

As part of a joint distribution arrangement, Bounty will release Halo titles across TVOD and AVOD services, and make them available for SVOD and Free-To-Air TV sales. They will also have a pathway to on-demand Blu-ray and DVD releases via major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble.

It comes two years after the business, which was launched in 2020 by Backlot Perth managing director Ian Hale, announced it would partner with Eddie Tamir’s cinema business Moving Story.

Hale described the latest deal as a “win-win-win situation” for Bounty, Halo, and filmmakers.

“It enables HALO Films to offer local filmmakers a full global distribution service, provides Bounty Films with a pipeline of quality Australian content, and most importantly gives filmmakers more opportunities to have their work released and seen worldwide,” he said.

Bounty Films Acquisitions and Distribution AD Anthony Nelson said the company was always looking to add to its slate of independent Australian films, which features recent releases Water Horse and Cherubhead.

“This partnership with HALO Films allows us to deliver a wide spectrum of Australian stories to the world,” he said.