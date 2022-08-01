Netflix’s Heartbreak High, a contemporary reimagining of the original ’90s YA series, premieres globally September 14.

According to the plot synopsis, a discovery makes Amerie (Ayesha Madon) an instant pariah at Hartley High, and causes a mysterious and very public rift with her ride-or-die Harper (Asher Yasbincek). With her new friends – outsiders Quinni (Chloe Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos) – Amerie must repair her reputation, while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak.

Also starring are Thomas Weatherall, Josh Heuston, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Rachel House, Chika Ikogwe, Sherry-Lee Watson, Bryn Chapman-Parish, and Brodie Townsend.

Heartbreak High was shot in Sydney and produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe.

Creator Hannah Carroll Chapman wrote the scripts alongside Matthew Whittet, Marieke Hardy, Meyne Wyatt, Thomas Wilson White, and Natesha Somasundaram, with Megan Palinkas serving as script producer.

Gracie Otto was the set up director, working with Neil Sharma, Jessie Oldfield, and Adam Murfet. Sarah Freeman is the producer.