A discovery makes Amerie (Ayesha Madon) an instant pariah at Hartley High, and causes a mysterious and very public rift with her ride-or-die Harper (Asher Yasbincek). With her new friends – outsiders Quinni (Chloe Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos) – Amerie must repair her reputation, while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak.



Produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, Netflix’s Heartbreak High is a reimagining of the ’90s Australian classic, due to premiere globally September 14.

Creator Hannah Carroll Chapman wrote the scripts with Matthew Whittet, Marieke Hardy, Meyne Wyatt, Thomas Wilson White, and Natesha Somasundaram, with Megan Palinkas serving as script producer.

Gracie Otto was the set up director, with other directors including Neil Sharma, Jessie Oldfield and Adam Murfet. Sarah Freeman is the producer.

Also starring are Thomas Weatherall, Josh Heuston, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Rachel House, Chika Ikogwe, Sherry-Lee Watson, Bryn Chapman-Parish, and Brodie Townsend.

Netflix ANZ partnered with the Melbourne-based Intermission Film Australia to create the trailer.