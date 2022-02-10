Therese Hegarty will lead Mark Fennessy’s new production company Helium as CEO.

Hegarty was previously CEO of Seven Studios, where she was responsible for overseeing the group’s entities and activities across Sydney, Melbourne, London, Auckland, and Los Angeles.

Prior to that, she was VP production and business for Beyond International, and has experience in development, production, as well as distribution across both production company and broadcast platforms.

Hegarty joins Helium five months after former Endemol Shine Australia co-CEO Fennessy officially launched the venture, which comprises Helium Studios, Helium Pictures, and Helium Records.

She described Fennessy, who is Helium’s chair and chief creative officer, as a “hugely talented and successful” executive and creative that was also a “truly lateral thinker”.

“The company already has great momentum, and I am excited to build on that energy and field of opportunity to help shape Helium’s future growth in the Australian and global content market,” she said.

Helium’s slate includes feature film 6 Festivals for Paramount+ and crime thriller series Sex and Thugs and Rock n Roll.

Earlier this week, Cineflix Rights announced it had taken international rights to the company’s upcoming John Ibrahim-drama Last King of the Cross, also for Paramount+.

Fennessy said Hegarty was “perfectly suited” to lead the company’s “vibrant young team” going forward.

“Therese is a highly talented and respected executive,” he said.

“In balancing creative excellence with astute business acumen, she has achieved extraordinary things.”