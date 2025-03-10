Helium Pictures, Goalpost Television included in new round of Screen Australia industry development funding

Screen Australia has announced 11 programs/projects and seven host companies to share in $1.1 million across its Skills Development Fund and BTL: Next Step initiative, including opportunities to work on the second season of Helium Pictures’ The Assembly and the new Bachelor spinoff, The Golden Bachelor.

Introduced in 2023 to help address the skills shortages for below-the-line roles and grow the capacity of the Australian screen workforce, the Fund supports production companies, game development studios, and screen businesses to provide work-based learning, while BTL: Next Step supports mid-career practitioners to upskill from their current areas of expertise.

According to Screen Australia, the agency’s industry development initiatives have provided over $6.4 million for training and skills development for more than 700 industry professionals over the past two years.

Applications are open for the next Skills Development Fund projects/initiatives, commencing July 14, and BTL: Next Step Stage Two (placee opportunities). For more information, contact industrydevelopment@screenaustralia.gov.au.

The programs/projects supported through the Skills Development Fund are as follows:

Alt Academy: Virtual Production – ALT.VFX Pty Ltd : Post-­production studio ALT.VFX will use this funding to take three Unreal Engine artists and train them in the field of virtual production, helping to service the growing demand for skilled virtual production Stage operators and artists within the industry.

: Post-­production studio ALT.VFX will use this funding to take three Unreal Engine artists and train them in the field of virtual production, helping to service the growing demand for skilled virtual production Stage operators and artists within the industry. Anvilheart Staff Acceleration Plan – Towerpoint Pty Ltd : Towerpoint Games will fast-forward the development of their entire games team through mentoring, on-the-job skill application, and workshops.

: Towerpoint Games will fast-forward the development of their entire games team through mentoring, on-the-job skill application, and workshops. Broadcast Crew Skills Training Fund – NEP Australia Pty Ltd : Broadcast Media Production company NEP will utilise this support to build up freelance broadcast industry crew to deliver content for clients, as well as upskill existing crew to benefit the outside broadcast industry as a whole, filling gaps where skills shortages are present.

: Broadcast Media Production company NEP will utilise this support to build up freelance broadcast industry crew to deliver content for clients, as well as upskill existing crew to benefit the outside broadcast industry as a whole, filling gaps where skills shortages are present. Guck Academy: Momentum – GUCK Pty Ltd : Momentum is an in-house training program to enable the growth of the personal professional practice of key First Nations games practitioners at game studio GUCK. The program will focus on taking people to the next level of their career development through hands-on leadership experiences and responsibilities.

: Momentum is an in-house training program to enable the growth of the personal professional practice of key First Nations games practitioners at game studio GUCK. The program will focus on taking people to the next level of their career development through hands-on leadership experiences and responsibilities. Southern Pictures Skills & Diversity Accelerator Plan – Southern Pictures Pty Ltd : Production company Southern Pictures has designed a hands-on skills development plan to help below-the-line practitioners acquire new skills and experience and achieve new screen credits beyond their current roles through values-led, work-based learning and practical experience on a new documentary production.

: Production company Southern Pictures has designed a hands-on skills development plan to help below-the-line practitioners acquire new skills and experience and achieve new screen credits beyond their current roles through values-led, work-based learning and practical experience on a new documentary production. Sustainability Supervisor Training – Sustainable Screens Australia Limited : Sustainable Screens Australia has developed Australia’s first Sustainability Supervisor training program. This initiative addresses the screen industry’s critical need for skilled professionals who can implement environmental practices – building essential capacity to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint and standardise sustainable production practices.

: Sustainable Screens Australia has developed Australia’s first Sustainability Supervisor training program. This initiative addresses the screen industry’s critical need for skilled professionals who can implement environmental practices – building essential capacity to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint and standardise sustainable production practices. The Assembly season 2 – Helium Pictures Pty Ltd : Helium Pictures aims to provide career training and development opportunities for people from an underrepresented and marginalised group in the industry. Placees will receive a below-the-line credit on season 2 of The Assembly, a production dedicated to destigmatising living and working with Autism. The program and placees are supported by Bus Stop Films and Aspect (Autism Spectrum Australia).

: Helium Pictures aims to provide career training and development opportunities for people from an underrepresented and marginalised group in the industry. Placees will receive a below-the-line credit on season 2 of The Assembly, a production dedicated to destigmatising living and working with Autism. The program and placees are supported by Bus Stop Films and Aspect (Autism Spectrum Australia). The Golden Bachelor Production & Post Crew Mentorship and Upskilling program – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia Pty Ltd : This program looks to train crew in three key areas of production where there are existing shortages, upskilling them into a co-executive producer, a production manager, and a production coordinator.

: This program looks to train crew in three key areas of production where there are existing shortages, upskilling them into a co-executive producer, a production manager, and a production coordinator. The Production Line – Allstory Pictures Pty Ltd : This program will empower and upskill practitioners into production managers, with a focus on First Nations filmmakers through culturally sensitive, structured training, mentorship, and production experience.

: This program will empower and upskill practitioners into production managers, with a focus on First Nations filmmakers through culturally sensitive, structured training, mentorship, and production experience. Top End Bub – Post Production – Goalpost Television Pty Ltd : Production company Goalpost Television will utilise this support to develop and upskill two First Nations practitioners on the post production for Top End Bub, the follow-up to the hit Australian film Top End Wedding.

: Production company Goalpost Television will utilise this support to develop and upskill two First Nations practitioners on the post production for Top End Bub, the follow-up to the hit Australian film Top End Wedding. Upskilling for The Run – D2V Entertainment Pty Ltd T/A Watchpost: Post-production company Watchpost will create a skills development program for crew and staff to undertake alongside the post-production of the feature film The Run – with a strong focus on finessing company systems and programs and individual development.

The following host companies and individuals being supported through BTL: Next Step are as follows: