Here's where filmmakers can win the biggest at Australian film festivals

Film
Shari Sebbens in 'The Moogai'.

Filmmakers could win big at Australian film festivals, with more than $500,000 in prize money up for grabs.

The most lucrative award is the Melbourne International Film Festival’s (MIFF’s) $140,000 Bright Horizons prize which was launched in 2022. It pips CinefestOz’s $100,000 Film Prize but is only eligible for emerging filmmakers. (The CinefestOZ prize is specifically for an Australian production whereas the MIFF prize is also open to productions from overseas.)

They are followed by MIFF’s $70,0...