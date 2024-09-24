Here’s where filmmakers can win the biggest at Australian film festivals

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Filmmakers could win big at Australian film festivals, with more than $500,000 in prize money up for grabs.

The most lucrative award is the Melbourne International Film Festival’s (MIFF’s) $140,000 Bright Horizons prize which was launched in 2022. It pips CinefestOz’s $100,000 Film Prize but is only eligible for emerging filmmakers. (The CinefestOZ prize is specifically for an Australian production whereas the MIFF prize is also open to productions from overseas.)

They are followed by MIFF’s $70,0...