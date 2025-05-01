Hilary Perchard appointed CEO of Foxtel, Kayo, and Binge

Foxtel Group has tapped Foxtel Retail and Hubbl CEO Hilary Perchard to take over its Foxtel, Kayo, and Binge brands as it enters a new era under the ownership of global sports streamer DAZN.

In an email to staff on Wednesday, Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany announced Perchard would oversee all subscription revenue and continue managing entertainment content, working alongside Foxtel Media CEO Mark Frain, who will report directly to Delany, and previous Kayo Binge and Flash CEO Julian Ogrin, who steps into the newly created role of chief business officer.

Commercial sport and operations executive director Rebecca McCloy and Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley will remain in their positions.

Perchard joined Foxtel Group in 2021 from US-based interactive entertainment company Activision Blizzard, where he was chief revenue officer.

His previous experience includes working as the president for strategy, revenue and marketing, digital and direct-to-consumer at Fox Networks Group, and spending a decade at Sky UK, where led the customer marketing, customer retention, loyalty, product management, and product marketing team, as well as the establishment of Sky’s US Start-Up Investment Office.

The restructuring comes after DAZN completed its $3.4 billion acquisition of the Foxtel Group last month, having announced its plans to take over the company, previously owned 65 per cent by News Corp and 35 per cent by Telstra, in December last year.

Since then, up to 100 staff have reportedly been made redundant, with the company’s marketing and engineering teams among the most affected.

As part of his email, Delany said the business would continue its “transformation journey”, with a number of changes to roll out over the coming weeks.

“Where there is change, leaders will talk to impacted teams and work with each of the people affected, supporting them as they leave the business, ensuring we treat them with respect, dignity, and fairness, and acknowledging all they have contributed to the Foxtel Group’s success.”