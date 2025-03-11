Hollywood invasion: How Australia relaxed casting rules for foreign actors

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hollywood stars dominate today’s Australian screen productions – whether it’s Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Carey Mulligan in 2013 hit The Great Gatsby or Dave Franco and Alison Brie in the upcoming horror film Together.

But it wasn’t always so.

In 1992, the government’s film funding agency, the Film Finance Corporation (FFC) was lobbying the government to relax casting restrictions on overseas actors to create more export-driven, commercial productions. At that tim...