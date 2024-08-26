Hollywood strikes hurt EVT cinema results

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Entertainment business EVT Limited has announced flat cinema attendance and revenue in 2023-24 as a lack of blockbusters hurt results in the second half.

The business, which runs 651 cinema screens across Australia, 356 in Germany, and 147 in New Zealand, expects this financial year to be in line with or ahead of 2023-24 as the film line-up slowly recovers from the 2023 Hollywood strikes.