Honouring the fallen: The inspiring true story of Dutch families who adopted graves of American soldiers

War may be synonymous with destruction and division but its paradoxical legacy can sometimes bring nations and people back together.

Filmmaker Rob O’Brien was struck by the power of this contradiction while standing by the grave of an American soldier named Louis Smith who died in Germany in March 1945 just before the end of the war. O’Brien’s Dutch father-in-law, Wim, had adopted Smith’s grave, along with two other U.S. soldiers, through a local foundation run by the village.

“After we placed a bouquet of flowers at the base of the soldier’s headstone, I asked my father-in-law, ‘Why would you adopt the grave of someone you never knew?’,” O’Brien says.

“His reply was sharp: ‘We owe him our freedom.’.”

It is a remarkable story about connection and loss that spans decades.

There are 8301 graves at the Netherlands American Cemetery at Margraten in Limburg – the place chosen by the U.S. Army to bury tens of thousands of fallen soldiers from the battlefields of Germany and the infamous Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. These are the graves that are cared for by local families.

O’Brien has spent several years filming THE ADOPTED: a documentary about kindness and gratitude, which focuses on the quiet, reverent actions of adopters, which he believed deserved more attention in today’s busy world.

“For 80 years, Margraten’s adopters have held a quiet vigil for the young Americans that liberated them from Nazi Germany,” he said.

“And what do they ask for in return? Only that we don’t forget.”

THE ADOPTED focuses on a Dutch family of adopters with a strong connection to their American soldier’s family in Michigan. O’Brien has already filmed these families last year and plans to follow the same family on their annual visit to the Netherlands later this year.

“In many ways, this is a road trip film – a story that connects past and present.”

Rob has been working on the documentary since 2021 and is now looking for funding to complete it. The world has changed significantly over that time with the recent re-election of Trump signalling a change in the way America relates to Europe and the world. However, O’Brien says the underlying message stands true.

“To me, it doesn’t really matter what is going on in the world… putting flowers on a soldier’s grave, who you never even knew, telling their story over and over, saying a prayer – these guys have been doing this for 80 years. It almost feels disrespectful to associate them and what they do with the politics of the day.”

