‘Hoops’ (Trailer)

Told through a series of short-form episodes, Hannah McElhinney’s Hoops follows Lexi Rodgers, a passionate and driven baller who, after a year of being benched by bureaucracy and backlash, is once again fighting for her chance to play in the NBL1.

In early 2023, Rodgers was days away from debuting with the Kilsyth Cobras before a single tweet triggered a wave of anti-trans public scrutiny and forced Basketball Australia to reject her eligibility.

She became the centre of a social media storm where she was personally targeted, silenced, and excluded. Rather than retreat, Rodgers pushed harder and became more determined; she continued advocating for herself, submitted medical reviews, and kept training.

There are contributions from WAFL and former WNBL player Saraid Taylor, journalist Tracey Holmes, ex-AFL Player Ben Brown, and Olympian Anneli Maley.

A Snack Drawer production, Hoops is produced by Eliza Bone, with principal production funding from Screen Australia.

The docuseries will launch September 4 on Instagram and TikTok.