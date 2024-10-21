The Office Australia

‘How are we going to stand out?’: Felicity Ward, Amazon MGM Studios and BBC Studios on bringing ‘The Office’ down under

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

When BBC Studios looked to its wealth of existing IP for inspiration when launching its Australian production arm in 2018, The Office was an obvious starting point, according to BBC Studios ANZ general manager and creative director Kylie Washington.

“In television pitching having a known piece of IP has become something really relevant for streamers and networks, whether it be a book, whether it be an article, and in this c...