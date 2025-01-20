How Australian filmmakers can turbocharge their marketing efforts

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Local filmmakers have been encouraged to collaborate earlier with distributors and creative agencies to maximise their chances of box office success, according to industry experts at the recent Australian Film Feature Forum (AFFF).

Carnival Studios creative director Demi Hopkins said the agency surveyed around 100 producers and found 91 per cent believed there was a direct correlation between the strength of the marketing and a film’s success. However, there were differing opinions about who was responsible for marketing.