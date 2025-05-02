How Madman turned ‘Tinā’ into a box office breakout

PREMIUM CONTENT
Now past $NZ5.8 million at the New Zealand box office, Miki Magasiva’s debut feature Tinā ranks among the most successful Kiwi films of all time. The heartwarming drama spent four weeks at no. 1 in NZ, and officially opened in Australia yesterday after already banking more than $730,000 from previews. Madman Entertainment CEO Paul Wiegard shares the film’s distribution and marketing strategy with IF.
Before taking on an Australian or New Zealand film – projects ...