Hoyts and IMAX ink deal for five screens, starting with Melbourne Central

Hoyts Cinemas has struck a deal with IMAX to install five screens across Australia, with the first in Hoyts Melbourne Central to open ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash in December.

Each of the sites will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, with the other four locations yet to be identified.

“As the pioneer of IMAX screens in multiplex cinema in Australia, Hoyts is delighted to partner with IMAX again,” said Hoyts Group president and CEO Damian Keogh.

“Every one of our cinemas has touch points that elevate them from a usual experience: from the quality of our recliners, through to state-of-the-art technical enhancements. The opportunity to see things on IMAX is really going to enhance Hoyts’ reputation as the premier destination for film experiences.”

The Hoyts deal is the latest in IMAX’s rapid expansion across Australia, following on from the opening of IMAX Sydney in October 2023; its plan is to have 40 sites in Australia within the next five years.

IMAX Sydney and IMAX Melbourne are among IMAX’s most successful; both ranked among the 10 highest-grossing locations worldwide in 2024, while Australia currently ranks as the tenth largest market for IMAX box office. The country was also the top market overall by per-screen-average for IMAX, with an average of nearly $4.5 million per screen.

In October last year, IMAX opened a screen at Dendy Canberra, while another opened at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast in December. A further screen is slated for Village Cinemas Fountain Gate in outer Melbourne, and the company entered into a deal with Event Cinemas parent EVT for four further screens in May.

“Australia continues to be a priority for IMAX, and this agreement with Hoyts Cinemas to expand and diversify our footprint is just the latest sign of our strong momentum in this thriving moviegoing market,” said IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond.

“Hoyts is an exceptional, well-established exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand, and we’re looking forward to getting back in business with the company to further satisfy surging demand for the IMAX Experience.”

In Australia, IMAX delivered nearly 6 per cent of last weekend’s debut of Superman, despite only having four locations in the country.

While IMAX global chief commercial officer Giovanni Dolci told IF last year that the company likes to have “an area of exclusivity” around its theatres – as a function of population density – the new Hoyts Melbourne Central screen will be less than 2 kilometres away from the standalone IMAX Melbourne in Carlton.