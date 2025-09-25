Hoyts confirms IMAX screens for Melbourne’s Chadstone, Perth’s Carousel, Sydney’s Blacktown

Hoyts Cinemas has firmed up its IMAX rollout, unveiling Melbourne’s Chadstone, Perth’s Carousel and Sydney’s Blacktown as the next locations in its five-screen deal.

An IMAX auditorium is also planned for Melbourne Central, as announced in July, while the final site is yet to be named.

Chadstone will be the first site to open in mid-November, timed to the release of Wicked: For Good, with Carousel, Blacktown and Melbourne Central rolling out in mid-December in line with Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Each location will feature IMAX with Laser, offering dual 4K projection, immersive audio and seating ranging from standard lean-back seats to premium recliners.

“Hoyts is delighted to partner with IMAX to introduce four new screens across Australia, giving movie lovers even more ways to enjoy blockbusters on the big screen,” said Hoyts Group president and CEO Damian Keogh.

The news of Hoyts’ IMAX locations comes fresh on the heels of the announcement the cinema chain will open its first ScreenX auditorium at Melbourne Central in October, with a further theatre to open at Blacktown in Sydney later in the year.

IMAX has made a rapid expansion across Australia since the opening of IMAX Sydney in October 2023; the company’s plan is to have 40 sites in Australia in the coming years.

Australia currently ranks among the top 10 markets for IMAX at the box office. IMAX Sydney and IMAX Melbourne in particular are among the most successful sites in the world; both were among the 10 highest-grossing locations worldwide in last year. Australia was also the top market in 2024 by per-screen-average, with an average of nearly $4.5 million per screen.

In October 2024, IMAX opened a screen at Dendy Canberra, followed by Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast in December. A further screen is slated for Village Cinemas Fountain Gate in outer Melbourne, and the company entered into a deal with Event Cinemas parent EVT for four further screens in May.

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said the team is excited to expand its footprint in Australia.

“The release of Avatar: Fire and Ash in December – and a tremendous 2026 slate behind it – represent a golden opportunity for IMAX and its exhibition partners around the world,” Gelfond said.

“Hoyts is wise to capitalise on that opportunity with the opening of four prime new locations across Australia’s leading cinema markets, doubling our network in a country where demand for IMAX is soaring.”