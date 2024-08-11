Hoyts expands senior leadership team with new promotions

Hoyts has bolstered its senior leadership team, promoting Ellisa Woodham and Christina Langdon to director of partnerships and sales and general manager of cinema operations, respectively.

Woodham was previously general manager of sales and partnerships for Australia and New Zealand, while Langdon was an area manager in Melbourne. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Woodham said she looked forward to driving new opportunities for the company as part of the senior leadership team.

“I’m excited to step into this role in a company I’ve loved working for, for almost eight years now,” she said.

“My passion for the cinema industry fuels my commitment to discovering innovative sales solutions and forging impactful partnerships that deliver outstanding results for both our clients and the Hoyts business alike.”

Langdon was similarly excited for the road ahead.

“I am thrilled to be joining the senior leadership team and look forward to working alongside a talented team dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests,” she said.

Hoyts CEO Damian Keogh highlighted the exceptional performance and contributions of both executives.

“Ellisa has consistently delivered outstanding results and innovative solutions in the cinema sector, particularly during challenging years for our company, and will now play a crucial role in helping to shape the overall strategic direction of Hoyts,” he said.

“In her new role, Christina will oversee the day-to-day operations of Hoyts’ cinemas across Australia and New Zealand working with Martin Bagley, our director of operations. As an experienced Area Manager in Melbourne, Christina has played a key role in strategic teams responsible for opening new and renovated cinemas and integrating acquisitions, such as the four Perth-based Grand Cinemas, in recent years.

“Christina is an outstanding cinema operator who will lead our location-based teams to ensure we continue to deliver great customer experiences for all our guests.”

The appointments come amid uncertainty regarding the potential sale of the cinema chain. Earlier this year, Beijing production house China Ruyi bought 51 per cent of Dailian Wanda Group, which owns Wanda Film, Hoyts parent company since 2015. Variety reported in April last year that Wanda had put Hoyts up for sale.