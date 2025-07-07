Hoyts to deliver 70 per cent increase in motion recliners across the next 12 months in Australia and New Zealand

Hoyts is expanding its D-BOX offering with 539 new haptic seats across 19 auditoriums in Australia and New Zealand—including eight new locations.

D-BOX recliners use haptic technology to move and vibrate in sync with the movie action, with every seat equipped with a control panel that allows the guest to personalise their experience.

Over the next 12 months, Hoyts will increase the number of motion recliners by 70 per cent, bringing the total number of D-BOX-equipped auditoriums to 44. It marks the next chapter in the company’s six-year relationship with D-BOX, whose global footprint will swell to 1,126 installed or committed auditoriums.

Hoyts Group president and CEO, Damian Keogh, said the expansion allowed Hoyts to better meet the demand for D-BOX at existing cinema locations and bring the experience to even more moviegoers.

“People are looking for more than ‘just a movie’ when they come to our cinemas,” he said.

“They’re after unique experiences that can’t be replicated anywhere else. Whether they’re watching the latest horror movie, blockbuster, or even musical comedy, our guests are after an immersive cinema experience, and D-BOX haptic seats deliver just that.

“The opportunity gives guests the chance to not just ‘see’ a movie but to ‘feel’ it, which gives HOYTS the edge in what is an extremely competitive space.”

D-BOX interim president and CEO Naveen Prasad said that as global demand for immersive entertainment grew, D-BOX was uniquely positioned to deliver at scale as the trusted technology partner to exhibitors.

“Hoyts continues to be an exceptional partner in elevating the cinema experience through innovation,” he said.

“This expansion deepens D-BOX’s presence in Australia and New Zealand and reflects our shared commitment to delivering experiences that drive both audience engagement and business results.

“We are proud to deepen our collaboration with HOYTS and to help create lasting value for both companies and moviegoers.”

Find information about D-BOX sessions here.