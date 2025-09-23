Hoyts to open ScreenX theatres at Melbourne Central and Sydney’s Blacktown

Hoyts Cinemas will open its first ScreenX auditorium at Melbourne Central next month, with a further theatre to open at Blacktown in Sydney later in the year.

The deal for Melbourne Central was first announced in June by Hoyts and CJ 4DPLEX, the Korean company behind ScreenX and 4DX formats, though the Blacktown site announcement is new.

Prior to this deal, the only exhibitor to offer ScreenX in Australia was Event Cinemas, which has auditoriums in Sydney’s Campbelltown and Robina on the Gold Coast. CJ 4DPLEX and Event Cinemas’ parent EVT have signed a deal for a further six locations across Australia, New Zealand and Germany, though where those theatres will be located has yet to be announced.

ScreenX auditoriums see screens expanded onto the side walls in 270-degree panoramic view. Using multiple projectors, the image is built to fill the viewer’s peripheral vision. Films that play in the format typically include exclusive visual elements produced in collaboration with filmmakers and studios.

Hoyts’ Melbourne Central auditorium will feature a 50-foot-wide screen and powered recliner seating, and is due to open to coincide with the release of Disney’s Tron: Ares.

“Today’s moviegoers want more than just a film, they want an immersive experience that transports them into the story,” said Hoyts Group CEO and president Damian Keogh.

“Whether it’s the spectacle of a blockbuster, the thrill of a horror, or the joy of a family favourite, ScreenX offers an entirely new way to connect with the movie. Our guests will feel fully immersed as the action extends beyond the main screen.”

CJ 4DPLEX America president and CEO Don Savant said the company was thrilled to collaborate with Hoyts.

“A film is no longer bound to the main screen as stories grow beyond the frame of a traditional cinema. Together, this partnership will redefine the on-screen spectacle for Hoyts’ guests, bringing the world’s first multi-projection cinematic experience to more audiences worldwide,” Savant said.

ScreenX adds to Hoyts’ premium offerings, with both Melbourne Central and Blacktown already featuring

Xtremescreen, D-BOX Motion Recliners and Daybeds, with Melbourne Central also offering LUX.

In July, Hoyts also announced it had struck a deal with IMAX to install five screens across Australia, with the first in Hoyts Melbourne Central to open ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash in December. The other locations are yet to be announced.

ScreenX titles releasing before Christmas include: