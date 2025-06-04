Hoyts wins Australian Web Award for mobile app

Hoyts took home a 2025 Australian Web Award late last month, recognising the cinema chain’s new mobile app.



Held in Melbourne, the Australian Web Awards celebrate achievements in digital design, UX, and development.



Hoyts took home the Mobile App category, beating out Bank of Queensland’s myBOQ and Endeavour Group’s Pub+ apps.

Launched just over six months ago, the app is the result of an 18-month collaboration between Hoyts and digital agency Chook Digital. Its features include exclusive member benefits, personalised notifications and watchlists.



Hoyts director of information technology Adam Wrightson praised the dedication behind the app’s development, calling the award a testament to the “incredible collaboration and talent” of the Hoyts digital team, led by Simone Fisher, and the internal technical team under Geoff Henry.



“To take home one of only two mobile app awards is not just an honour – it’s a powerful validation of the work we’re doing to delight our customers and lead the way in digital innovation,” Wrightson said.



“From our producers and testers to developers, every team member played a vital role. And our superhero partners at Chook Digital brought creativity and technical brilliance that truly set us apart.”



Last year Hoyts won Australian Web Awards for Enterprise Website of the Year and Best in Show for SEO.





