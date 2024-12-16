Hugh Marks appointed ABC managing director

ABC chair Kim Williams has announced that former Nine boss Hugh Marks will replace David Anderson as the broadcaster’s managing director.

Marks spent five years as CEO of Nine Entertainment, during which time he steered the company through a process of diversification, including the merger with Fairfax Media. Since his resignation at the end of 2020, he has served as a consultant for Tennis Australia and the NRL and also launched production and distribution studio Dreamchaser with Endemol Shine Australia co-founder Carl Fennessy.

Before his CEO role with Nine, Marks owned RGM Artists and was CEO of the Southern Star Group for seven years.

He was appointed by the ABC Board unanimously for a five-year term, following an extensive domestic and international search.

In a statement, the executive thanked Williams and the ABC board for their support, adding it was “an amazing time to be working in media”.

“There are so many opportunities to deliver quality news and entertainment to Australians, but choices to make in what we prioritise in doing so,” he said.

“Making the right choices is what will determine our success into the future.

“I look forward to working with everyone at the ABC as it continues to host and guide discussion on the issues of importance to Australia and lead in the delivery of quality, truthful and engaging news, and premium content.

“The ABC is an iconic and formidable media organisation. No other institution has the reach and impact of the ABC, and it is a privilege to lead the ABC workforce as we confront the many technology and programming opportunities before us.”

The announcement comes four months after Anderson announced he would step down after nearly six years in the role.

Williams said Marks’ breadth of experience would be critical to the ABC as it looked “to further strengthen our reach and engagement with the Australian community”.

“Hugh is unusually well qualified to lead the ABC’s editorial and creative production teams online and in audio and video across the spectrum of ABC delivery responsibility in news, children’s education, documentary, international and diverse drama for Australian citizens as viewers, listeners and readers across every major delivery platform available,” he said.

“Hugh was a stand-out candidate, not only for his experience across every facet of the media, but for his strong track record of leading media organisations and driving substantial and sustained audience engagement. He is the right person to lead the ABC as we plan right now for renewal and investment.”

Marks’ appointment is effective from March 10, 2025.