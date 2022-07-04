Endemol Shine Australia’s cat and mouse reality series Hunted stars July 17 7.30pm on 10 And 10 Play.

The series sees 18 ordinary Australians go on the run from a team of expert hunters. s paranoia sets in, the fugitives must go to great lengths to evade capture for 21 days.

Flying under the radar to avoid detection from the hunters is no easy feat, with some of the country’s top experts working to track their every move.

Those who manage to outsmart the hunters and make it to a final extraction point will win a share of the $100,000 prize money.

The series was filmed entirely in Victoria with production partner Visit Victoria.