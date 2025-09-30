‘I always see my role primarily as bringing in content’: Troy Lum on what he’s looking for across Kismet and Brouhaha

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The most recent US summer was one to remember at the box office for Australian films.

In the space of just over two months, Sean Byrne’s Dangerous Animals, Danny and Michael Philippou’s Bring Her Back, and Michael Shanks’ Together had US debuts ranging from 1,600 to 2,400 screens (Box Office Mojo).

For Troy Lum, distributor and producer behind Kismet Movies and Brouhaha Entertainment, the trio of releases served as a blueprint for what Australia does really well, not only in horro...