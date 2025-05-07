Thanks to Screenwest
Sponsored Content

â€˜I canâ€™t unknow thisâ€™: ‘Handmaidâ€™s Tale’ scribe Lynn Renee Maxcy on the intersection of storytelling and social advocacy

·
NewsScreen ForeverTV & Streaming
·
Lynn Renee Maxcy.

US screenwriter and social justice advocate Lynn Renee Maxcy, known for her work on The Handmaidâ€™s Tale, is one of the international guests at Screen Forever, where sheâ€™ll discuss writing climate narratives and how writers and producers can collaborate effectively. She speaks to IF about the ways her advocacy and screenwriting inform and strengthen each other.

She chats to IF about her storytelling and social advocacy work feed into each other.

Lynn Renee Maxcyâ...