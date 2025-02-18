© Mathew Lynn

‘I didn’t overthink it too much’: ‘Inside’ star Vincent Miller on sharing scenes with Guy Pearce, Cosmo Jarvis in his feature debut

FilmNews
It would be a daunting task for any actor.

On the one hand, you’re acting opposite one of the country’s most recognisable performers, an actor that has amassed nearly 100 credits across TV and film. On the other, you’re sharing scenes with a UK star fully immersed in playing an infamous murderer.

Add to the mix a real-life correctional centre and extras ranging from former inmates to prison personnel, and you have nothing if not a memorable feature debut.

Vincent Miller was 16 years old when ...