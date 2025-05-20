Charlie Vickers and Thom Green in 'The Survivors' (Image: Netflix © 2025)

‘I found it quite triggering’: Cherie Nowlan and Damien Garvey confront grief and memory in Netflix’s ‘The Survivors’

With a story centred on how the loss of young lives can impact a family and the wider community, homegrown limited series The Survivors is not dissimilar thematically to Netflix stablemate Adolescence, the unflinching message of which has reverberated globally since its release in March.

The resemblance between the two projects in depicting the aftermath of a traumatic event through witnesses, bystanders, suspects, and perpetrators is somethi...