‘I found it quite triggering’: Cherie Nowlan and Damien Garvey confront grief and memory in Netflix’s ‘The Survivors’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

With a story centred on how the loss of young lives can impact a family and the wider community, homegrown limited series The Survivors is not dissimilar thematically to Netflix stablemate Adolescence, the unflinching message of which has reverberated globally since its release in March.

The resemblance between the two projects in depicting the aftermath of a traumatic event through witnesses, bystanders, suspects, and perpetrators is somethi...