‘I think I’m always going to be associated with reality and that’s fine’: Osher Günsberg goes searching for answers in ‘A World of Pain’

Given he conducted his first radio interview in 1994 and made his television debut on Channel V in 1999, it’s hard to argue with Osher Günsberg’s claim that he’s “been at this a while”.

From fronting Australian Idol in the early 2000s to guiding the rose ceremonies of The Bachelor Australia, the host and presenter has been front and centre for some of the country’s most seminal reality TV moments.

He swaps lovelorn contestants for those living with chronic pain in SB...