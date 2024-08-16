‘I think this is the film we all need right now’: John Sheedy on the charm and cheekiness of ‘Runt’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

There is no magic formula for creating chemistry between co-stars. Unless, of course, you are working with children and animals.

Director John Sheedy had a simple answer when asked about the key to building the bond between preteen actress old Lily LaTorre and rescue dog Squid, the two leads of his sophomore feature Runt.

“Food and snacks,” he said.

“But Lily did spend time with the dog wranglers and Squid running agility courses and just playing with her, calling her, and feeding her...