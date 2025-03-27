‘I wanted to bring over a global storytelling perspective’: John Polson on returning home to direct ‘The Last Anniversary’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

When it comes to the difference between Australian and US sets, more civilised hours and crew with a propensity to roll their sleeves up are what stand out for John Polson about his home country.

The actor/director returned from his adopted home of Brooklyn in the US to direct all six episodes of Made Up Stories’ newest Liane Moriarty adaptation, The Last Anniversary, toward the end of 2023. It marks his first Australian project as director since 1999’s dark comedy Siam Sunset.

In the time s...