‘I Was Actually There’ (Season 2 Trailer)

ABC’s documentary series I Was Actually There is returning for season two this October.

From the makers ofYou Can’t Ask That, the series explores Australia’s past through the eyes of those who lived it.

It weaves conversational fragments with archival footage to bring together the recollections of those at the heart of the action, as well as those who witnessed it from the side-lines.

I Was Actually There was created by Kirk Docker, Aaron Smith and Jon Casimir and is a Docker Media production for the ABC. It is executive produced by Docker and series produced by Loni Cooper and Josh Schmidt. Other producers include Lizzie Norman and Laura Grace. The ABC team involved in the series included commissioning editor Julie Hanna and head documentary and specialist Susie Jones.

Funding for season two was provided by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Screen NSW

The new season of I Was Actually There premieres on Tuesday October 7th at 8pm on ABC TV, with every episode available to stream the same day on ABC iview.