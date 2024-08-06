iCandy posts surge in revenue after new Marvel, ILM and Disney projects

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Games developer iCandy has posted a 53 per cent lift in second half revenue to $14.98 million after recently working on projects for Marvel Studios and ILM, as well as Disney Television Animation (DTVA).

iCandy subsidiary Lemon Sky Studios worked on virtual reality simulation and narrative-driven game project, What If?, by Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive. It markets the first interactive Disney+ original story and was released as a free app on the Apple Vision Pro virt...