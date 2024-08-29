IF unveils revamp including all digital approach

In 1997, Australian comedy The Castle was on top of the local box office, the internet was in its nascent stages, and a group of young film buffs met in a small Bondi café where they decided to launch IF magazine.

Some 217 print issues and 27 years later, the magazine has now become a permanent digital publication, following the bulk of our audience online.

IF.com.au now has the highest online traffic among parent company Intermedia’s trade titles, with three-quarters of our approximate 50,000 unique monthly readers viewing the site through their mobile devices.

The shift to all digital also includes more exclusive premium content for subscribers including recent popular articles such as:

To subscribe to IF.com.au go to https://if.com.au/sign-up.

The new digital approach also includes a wider array of more prominent advertising and sponsorship opportunities for screen organisations.

For all advertising enquiries, contact Tom Solis on tsolis@intermedia.com.au or call 0405 610 694.