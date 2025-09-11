‘I’m the Most Racist Person I Know’, ‘Anangu Way’, ‘E-MUM’ among CinefestOZ short film winners

Leela Varghese’s I’m the Most Racist Person I Know took home the top short film prize at last week’s CinefestOZ Film Festival.

Shabana Azeez leads the film as Lali, who after a romantic gesture towards a bartender backfires, unexpectedly finds herself offered a pity data with another bartender Ana (Kavitha Anandasivam).

CinefestOZ’s $5,000 Best Short Film Award adds to other accolades for the short including the Special Jury Award at SXSW.

Other winners on the night included Tace Steven’s Anangu Way, which took home the $2,500 for Indigenous Best Short FIlm, while Jessica Londono’s E-MUM won the $2,500 prize for CineWest Best WA Short Film.

Best director went to Darwin Schulze for Bluebird, while William Lodder won the best lead actor prize for SoundBoy and best screenwriter went to Dan Mansour and Tim Gonzo Ryan for Hero.

The CinefestOZ Film Festival received more than 250 short film entries this year – almost double the number received in the previous year – with the eight winners chosen from 30 finalists.

The award winners were selected by an independent jury of industry professionals including Courtney Mulvay, Zak Hilditch, Nicholas Clifford, Merlin Eden, Karla Hart, Shane McNeil and Celia Tate. The evening was hosted by author, youth worker and actor Brooke Blurton, whose debut film It Will Find You had its world premiere at the festival.

CinefestOZ CEO Cassandra Jordan congratulated both the winners and finalists.

”Short filmmaking is often the place where bold ideas are tested, careers are launched, and stories that might never be told in larger formats find their voice,” she said.

“This year’s program showcased the incredible range of stories being told by Australian filmmakers, from bold social commentary to deeply personal narratives. The number and quality of submissions were outstanding, making it a challenging but rewarding process to select our winners.”

The full list of winners:

Best Short Film: I’m the Most Racist Person I Know $5000 (SA)- When a romantic gesture towards a bartender backfires, Lali unexpectedly finds herself offered a pity date by another bartender, Ana. Directed by Leela Varghese and starring Kavitha Anandasivam (Aftertaste) and Shabana Azeez (The Pitt).

Indigenous Best Short Film: Anangu Way $2500 (WA) – Keenan hasn’t returned to his Dad’s Country since childhood. Nearly 30 years later and a father himself, Keenan wants to rebuild his relationship with his Dad, and learn about his culture. Written and directed by Tace Stevens, and produced by Brooke Collard.

CineWest Best WA Short Film: E-MUM $2500 (WA) – A lonely woman receives an AI child from her estranged mother. As their fragile bond grows, she must face the blurred line between real love and programmed affection. Written and directed by Jessica Londono, produced by Jessica Londono and David Vincent Smith, and starring Emma Jackson and Aalia Afshard.

Best Director: Darwin Schulze for Bluebird (NSW) – Produced by Eric Zac Perry and starring Annabel Wolfe.

Best Lead Actor: William Lodder in SoundBoy (NSW) – Written and directed byMonty O’Brien and Lily Tallulah Stewart, produced byHarry Pearse and starring Stewart William Lodder, Lee Tiger Halley and Chris Alosio.

Best Screenwriter: Dan Mansour and Tim Gonzo Ryan forHero (NSW) – Directed by Andrew Cutcliffe, produced by Jeanavive McGregor, Andrew Cutcliffe, Lydia Chu, and Melba Proestos, and starring Daniel Henshall, Matuse, Ibinabo Jack and Violette Ayad.

Best Animation: Drawn in the West (WA) – Creators: Max Joyce, Alisa Dempster, Dung Nguyen, Frank O. Bear, Jen Doman, Mindee Chia, Skye Ogden, Winston Foong

Diversity & Inclusion:– Dependent (NSW) – directed by Joseph Chebatte; written by Marcus Khoudair, produced byJulian and, Luke Maroun, Lena Albin and Tristan Tringali, and starring Julian and Luke Maroun.