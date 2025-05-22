IMAX and EVT enter deal for four more screens across Australia

Fresh on the heels of the news earlier this week that Village Cinemas Fountain Gate will open an IMAX auditorium in November, IMAX has announced it has inked a deal with EVT to open four further locations around Australia.

Three of these EVT locations, which will all be equipped with IMAX with Laser, are set to open before the end of 2026, with an additional location set to open in 2027.

IF has asked IMAX to clarify whether these four sites will be within EVT’s existing Event Cinemas locations, or standalone sites managed by EVT, like IMAX Sydney in Darling Harbour. It also also unclear whether the deal encompasses the second Sydney location first flagged by IMAX and EVT back in 2023.

IMAX has ambitious plans for Australia, with aims to have around 40 sites within the next five years.

These four new screens would bring its Australian footprint up to nine, including IMAX Sydney, IMAX Melbourne, Dendy Canberra, which opened in October, Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast, which opened in December, and the upcoming Village Cinemas Fountain Gate.

IMAX Sydney in Darling Harbour has consistently ranked among the top five locations globally for IMAX since it reopened in late 2023.

Last year, Australia was the top market for IMAX overall by per-screen-average of $4.5 million, ahead of the next best market of $2.4 million. Australia also currently ranks its tenth market overall by box office. Both IMAX Sydney and IMAX Melbourne were among the 10 highest-grossing locations worldwide in 2024,

EVT and IMAX have a long-standing relationship, with the former also also operating sites for IMAX in Germany and New Zealand.

“A key element of the EVT entertainment strategy is to target investment into ‘Fewer and Better’ locations, maximising EVT’s premiumization concepts and solidifying our leading positions. Our customers love the IMAX format and when you pair that with our broad range of premium seating options, we continue to deliver world class movie-going experiences. The growing preference for premium cinema is evident in our record-breaking key metrics results. With a strong future IMAX line-up, we look forward to offering more customers the IMAX experience” said EVT CEO Jane Hastings.

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond reiterated that moviegoer demand for IMAX significantly eclipses its current footprint in Australia.

“EVT continues to be very proactive and strategic in filling that gap, with IMAX locations set for new areas across the country,” he said.

“EVT and IMAX share a passion and keen focus on delivering the best possible cinematic experience, and we look forward to adding even more locations in one of our most productive markets worldwide.”