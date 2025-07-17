IMAX Melbourne selling tickets to Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ one year in advance

IMAX Melbourne will be the only place in the Southern Hemisphere where audiences will be able to watch Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm, with tickets going on sale today one year in advance.

The Odyssey, which stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, is shot entirely with IMAX Film Cameras. Tickets went on sale today for all IMAX theatres globally who are equipped to screen the film in Nolan’s preferred format, with four IMAX 1570 Film sessions to run at each site across the first four days of release.

IMAX Melbourne, operated by Museums Victoria, is the only IMAX south of the equator – and one of just 26 IMAX sites worldwide – that has the ability to play IMAX 70mm.

When IF spoke to general manager Jeremy Fee this afternoon around 4pm AEST, tickets for the four sessions were around three-quarters sold after going live at 2pm. He expected them to be sold out by end of day.

“We’re really excited to do an unprecedented film pre-sale one year out. It just shows that people are really engaged with what Nolan does to be this excited with one year to go,” he said.

“He is the IMAX champion; the person who really bought IMAX film back into the public sphere and public knowledge. We took out our film projector when we moved across to digital, and then it was him asking IMAX to reinstate 1570 film projectors for Dunkirk that led us to bringing the film system back. It’s just been an exceptional result for us since.”

Nolan’s Oppenheimer was IMAX Melbourne’s most successful film ever, with the single screen accounting for 6.5 per cent of the film’s gross box office in Australia. Fee believes The Odyssey has the potential to break further records.

“It’s the first feature film ever that we’re going to be able to show with every single scene shot with film and displayed on film,” Fee said.

“The Odyssey has the opportunity to be the biggest film in IMAX Melbourne history and we are the only cinema [in Australia] that’s able to show it in the way that the director intends, which is really exciting. It’s what our fans are really searching for.”

Until the opening of IMAX Sydney in 2023, IMAX Melbourne had been Australia’s sole site for a number of years. The company now has ambitious expansion plans to open 40 screens across the country, announcing today it has inked a deal with Hoyts for five screens, including one at Melbourne Central, less than 2 kilometres away from IMAX Melbourne.

However, IMAX Melbourne’s ability to play IMAX 70mm, the fact it has the largest 1.43 aspect ratio screen in the world (32 metres x 23 metres) and the second largest screen overall globally, as well as a Dual Laser System, puts in it a unique position.

IMAX Melbourne ranked among the top 10 highest grossing IMAX sites globally in 2024, alongside IMAX Sydney. Fee says it often has customers fly in to watch films from Asia, while he is aware of New Zealanders who have secured tickets to The Odyssey and are now scrambling to find flights to Australia. Similarly, it attracts numerous interstate visitors.

“We welcome the fact that there’s more IMAX cinemas out there in the marketplace, but we’ve been a market leader in this space for decades, we still have a really exclusive experience that you can’t replicate elsewhere,” Fee said.

The runtime of The Odyssey is currently unknown, but Fee promises that when they are able to schedule Laser sessions, they will run “back to back”.

Buy tickets to the IMAX 1570 Film presentations of The Odyssey here.