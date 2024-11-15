IMAX on track to open nearly 40 Australian screens

Giovanni Dolci, global chief sales officer at IMAX. (PPhoto by James McCauley/REX/Shutterstock)

IMAX is set to accelerate its big screen rollout across Australia in 2025, after months of assessing potential sites and negotiating deals with new exhibition partners. The company aims to install around 39 screens across major cities, which will dramatically expand its local footprint from four screens by the end of this year.

“We opened Sydney at the end of October,” IMAX global chief sales officer Giovanni Dolci said. “Then we act...