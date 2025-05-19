IMAX screen to open at Village Cinemas Fountain Gate

Melbourne will soon boast two IMAXs, with Village Cinemas Fountain Gate to open an auditorium in November.

The new screen forms part of IMAX’s ambitious expansion plans in Australia, with aims to have around 40 sites within the next five years.

IMAX Sydney and IMAX Melbourne are among IMAX’s most successful; both ranked among the 10 highest-grossing locations worldwide in 2024.

Fresh on the heels of the opening of IMAX Sydney in October 2023, IMAX and EVT announced they would open a second screen in an Event Cinemas location in Sydney, with a location still yet to be announced. Last year, new screens also opened at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast and Dendy Canberra.

“This partnership brings a new IMAX location to one of the Australia’s top moviegoing locations, underscoring our incredible momentum across network and box office growth in the country,” said IMAX chief commercial officer Giovanni Dolci.

“It’s clear the demand for the IMAX Experience is only growing in Australia, one of the world’s premiere moviegoing markets, and we look forward to meeting that demand with our expanding roster of world-class partners.”

The Fountain Gate theatre will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, and open to coincide with the summer blockbuster season, including Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring IMAX to Fountain Gate,” said Village Cinemas CEO Clark Kirby.

“With demand for premium cinema at an all-time high, IMAX represents the next evolution of Village Cinemas’ blockbuster experience. Village Cinemas has deep roots in Australian cinema and our mission has always been to deliver world-class experiences to our guests. We can’t wait to deliver this incredible new cinema to audiences in Melbourne’s south-east.”

Westfield Fountain Gate is the country’s second largest shopping centre, and is located around 45 kilometres from the CBD.

Additional details, including grand openings and ticketing information, will be announced in the coming months.