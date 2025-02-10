IMAX sees boom in Chinese film demand in Australia as demand for foreign films continues to soar

·
Box OfficeFilmNews
·
IMAX in Queensgate NZ, which will be similar to Pacific Fair.
IMAX in Queensgate NZ.

The number of Chinese films shown on IMAX screens in Australia in 2024 reached its highest level in the last five years thanks to booming demand for foreign films among local cinemagoers.

Claire Gandy, general manager of film and content, entertainment at EVT, said Australian audiences are increasingly embracing local language films. The number of Chinese language films shown on Australian IMAX screens last year almost tripled the number shown in 2019.

“While our film lineup is still predominantly supplied by Hollywood...